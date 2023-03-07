Woman drowns 93-year-old grandmother in the bathtub: 'Just a day like any other day'

An Ohio woman who drowned her 93-year-old grandmother in the bathtub and sink has pleaded guilty to murder, Law&Crime reported.
Heidi Michelle Matheny, 35, turned herself in to police and admitted drowning Alice J. Matheny at the elderly woman's home. “I feel like I put the dog down,” Heidi Matheny told cops who responded to the scene.
"At the time of the murder, Alice Matheny had been doing the dishes," Law&Crime reported. "Heidi Matheny claimed to have approached from behind and forced her head into the kitchen sink before putting her grandmother’s body on the couch. Then, believing Alice Matheny could still be alive, Heidi Matheny filled the bathtub and drowned her there for what she felt was 15 minutes."
When the responding officer asked her what led to the incident, Heidi replied, “Nothing special. It’s just a day like any other day.” She added that her grandmother wanted to be put in a nursing home.
“But we can’t afford that,” Heidi said. “It’s a f—— nightmare. And I’m sick of seeing her. She’s stressed out. She has panic attacks every damn day. She shouldn’t have to live like that.”
When asked the reason why she killed her grandmother, Heidi said that she called her every day, asking her to sit and listen to her.
“And I do it every day,” she said, adding that she couldn’t do it anymore and wanted to commit suicide.
“But I can’t drown myself,” she said.