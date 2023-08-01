Alicia Keys’ 8-year-old son stood guard on stage so concertgoers wouldn’t throw objects
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images North America/TNS

Alicia Keys’ son proved to be a fierce protector of his mom, amid the rash of concertgoers throwing objects at performers while on stage. During the Seattle stop of her “Keys to the Summer” tour stop on Sunday, the 15-time Grammy winner’s youngest son, Genesis Ali Dean, provided a form of extra security detail. “He heard how people been acting at shows lately,” his father, Swizz Beatz, said in a series of Instagram photos of the youngster standing guard by his mother’s side during the Climate Pledge Arena show. “My boy serious in real life.” The 8-year-old, who recently appeared on “The Jennif...