Trump lawyer objects to DOJ investigating 'mundane' crimes like 'espionage' at Mar-a-Lago
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Alina Habba, an attorney for Donald Trump, slammed the Department of Justice and FBI for using "mundane statutes" like the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice to justify searching Mar-a-Lago.

During a Wednesday interview with podcaster Charlie Kirk, Hubba dismissed a photo of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago that was released as part of a recent court filing.

"They say themselves in these papers that they filed that this is under the Presidential Records Act," she told Kirk. "So what they did was try and criminalize Donald Trump as they always do. They found these three mundane statutes: espionage and the two others -- obstruction. And they are trying to claim there is some sort of criminal activity."

Hubba argued that Trump once had the authority to declassify the records found at his home. But she did not say that the records had been declassified.

Watch the video below or at this link.

2020 Election SmartNews Video