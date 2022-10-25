'All just more lies': Ted Cruz's new book shredded by MSNBC host

On Tuesday's edition of MSNBC's "The Beat," anchor Ari Melber tore into Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for coming out with a book that will purport to provide some evidence for former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election being stolen.

This comes after Cruz made national headlines for being confronted on The View by former Republican strategist Ana Navarro, who demanded he explain why he stuck by a president who called his wife ugly in the 2016 presidential primary — and Cruz tried to pretend that had all been good-spirited fun.

"An update on the saga of Ted Cruz," said Melber. "He has still been refusing to say the fact that the president he deals with in his role as senator is legitimately elected, and this week he has been promising he would uncover or reveal new or special evidence in a book that would substantiate his attacks on the election." He played a clip of Cruz talking up the book.

"This book is the first inside account of what happened on January 6th," said Cruz in the clip. "And so I take the reader through the events of the 2020 election leading up to January 6th. I take them through the evidence of election fraud and voter fraud in November 2020 which, the Democrats and corporate media claim, doesn't exist."

"If Ted Cruz had new receipts and facts about voter fraud, that would be a big story," said Melber. "We'd cover it. And he's welcome to come on 'The Beat' and discuss it. I've interviewed him one time. But here's the facts. He doesn't have it. It's all just more lies." Melber noted that The Washington Post independently examined the "evidence" laid out in Cruz's book — some of which was just directly citing the debunked Dinesh D'Souza film "2,000 Mules" — and concluded it was just a "factual account of how he came up empty."

"The problem for people like Ted Cruz is, then and now, he has been supporting [Trump supporters'] efforts, but admits he hid in a closet to avoid those people he seems to defend," said Melber. "On his book tour he's being pressed on this seeming pattern where he will just go to complete extremes to support the very people who want to hurt him, publicly, politically, or yes, physically. This came up, given the past attacks Donald Trump made on Mr. Cruz's family."

Watch below: