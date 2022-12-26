All missing people found alive after Austrian avalanche - APA
BERLIN (Reuters) - The last two people unaccounted for after an avalanche in the Lech/Zuers skiing area in western Austria contacted authorities late on Sunday, and a search and rescue operation was suspended, the Austrian Press Agency (APA) reported on Monday. The avalanche occurred shortly before 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) on Sunday, APA said, adding the initial suspicion that 10 people were buried by the avalanche was based on a skier's video. One person was quickly rescued from the snow and flown to the hospital in Innsbruck with serious injuries. Four were injured in total. The remainder of those ...