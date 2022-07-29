All the President's women: Female Trump aides turn key January 6th witnesses





Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former White House aide, was said to be an ardent loyalist of Donald Trump. Her bombshell testimony revealed Trump's actions on the day of the Jan. 6 riot — including the President's attempt to take his vehicle to the Capitol.

Ex-Pence aide praised for putting 'country over party' and backing Biden: 'Badass patriot' Screengrab

Olivia Troye in a new ad by Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform. Troye, a onetime counterterrorism advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, resigned over the administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been a vocal critic of Trump.

House GOP attacks Sarah Matthews as a ‘liar and pawn’ for J6 testimony @SarahAMatthews1 on Twitter

Sarah Matthews and Air Force One. The former Trump White House aide testified before the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Alyssa Farah Griffin MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Alyssa Farah, former White House Director of Strategic Communications under Republican President Donald Trump, has said that she won't be supporting Trump again, even if he decides to run again for president in 2024. In this photo, Farah speaks to reporters in front of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC on October 8, 2020.

Liz Cheney Oliver Douliery for AFP

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is the Republican leader on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. She is an ardent critic of former President Donald Trump, who has helped her opponent in the Wyoming Republican primary.

Democrats pick up first GOP House seat -- Jennifer Wexton defeats Barbara Comstock in VA-10 House.gov

Former Virginia Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock has been an outspoken critic of President Trump. He has called her a RINO — or "Republican in name only."

Wandrea "Shaye" Moss Screen capture

Wandrea "Shaye" Moss is a former Georgia election worker who testified to the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol.

Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to then White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is sworn in during a House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol, in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on June 28, 2022.

