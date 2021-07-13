Allen Weisselberg is 'the exact right person to flip' — here are the signs he's about to turn on Trump: CNN legal analyst

On CNN Tuesday, former federal prosecutor Elie Honig reiterated the importance of getting longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg to cooperate with investigators — and what to look for if he is about to do so.

Weisselberg, though he has shown no signs of cooperating so far, has been removed from several key roles at subsidiaries, a standard procedure for businesses whose executives are under indictment.

"I do want to start with these charges against Weisselberg and the company which include, quote, 'a scheme to defraud, conspiracy, falsifies business records,'" said anchor Jake Tapper. "Would it be a smart move for the Trump Organization to further separate themselves from Weisselberg?"

"It would be very risky for them to do that," said Honig. "As a former prosecutor, it's clear to me that these prosecutors are trying to flip Allen Weisselberg, and he's the exact right person to flip. What you are looking for as a prosecutor is cracks. What we have seen already is a small one."

Honig then detailed potential signs to watch if it looks like Weisselberg is starting to crack.

"It is fairly routine in this situation to see someone removed from the position as an officer because that can get in the way of the business's ability to do business," continued Honig. "So I'm looking for are we going to see something more dramatic. Are we going to see public disputes? Is he going to change lawyers? That signals to me he might be changing his tune about cooperation, but we're not there yet."

