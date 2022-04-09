'Bill Barr-esque': Former prosecutor explains why he doesn't trust  the Manhattan DA
The status of the investigation into Donald Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg continues to remain in question following the resignations of lead prosecutors Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne.

"So, New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg is now trying to talk, double-talk, his way out of his problems. You know what Mr. District Attorney? How about less talking and more indicting," former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said on his Justice Matters podcast.

He said Bragg, "refuses to do the hard work of justice on behalf of his constituents, the people of New York."

"He's only been in office a few months and he's already out on his reputation rehabilitation tour. You know, frankly, the whole thing feels very Bill Barr-esque," he said. "So I'm done listening to Alvin Bragg. Let's just watch and see what Alvin Bragg does, not what he says."

