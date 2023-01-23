Amazon discloses fresh wave of Bay Area job cuts as tech layoffs worsen
SUNNYVALE — Amazon has disclosed plans to chop hundreds more Bay Area jobs in what would be a fresh wave of cutbacks, a forbidding sign that tech layoffs might have yet to run their course in this region. The e-commerce behemoth is eyeing more than 200 layoffs, consisting of more job cuts that are expected to top 100 in both Sunnyvale and San Francisco, Amazon revealed in official WARN notices the company sent to the state Employment Development Department. All told, Amazon has decided to chop 261 jobs in the Bay Area, the WARN letters, dated Jan. 18, show. The tech titan is cutting 157 jobs a...