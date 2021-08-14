Amazon caves after backlash — will remove pick up hub blocking sidewalk in a public park: report

Amazon received harsh criticism after installing delivery lockers on a sidewalk in a public park, but the lockers will be removed.

"Amazon is not making many new friends in the area around Brands Park in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood. The retail giant on Thursday installed a large Amazon delivery locker atop a sidewalk running through the park, partially blocking the path and drawing immediate scorn and bewilderment from park users and the local alderwoman," Block Club Chicago reported Friday.

A Change.org petition urged the lockers' removal.

"Amazon pick up hubs have been moving into our public parks, most recently Brands Park in Avondale," the petition read. "The purpose of public parks is to provide free safe access to all community members. Businesses, especially large businesses like Amazon, should not be able to buy their way into community spaces. We are calling on the Chicago Park District, Lori Lightfoot, and the City of Chicago to remove these boxes and keep our parks community spaces free from predatory businesses like Amazon."

On Saturday, NBC News Chicago reported, "Chicago officials will remove a newly installed Amazon delivery locker in a park on the city's North Side, following complaints from residents."

The installation had been blasted by Alderwoman Rossana Rodríguez.







