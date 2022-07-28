Amazon workers in Illinois file complaints with the EEOC alleging racist work environment
Attorney Tamara Holder, right, speaks as Amazon worker Tori Davis listens during a news conference outside an Amazon Go in Chicago on July 27, 2022. - Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Twenty-six workers at an Amazon facility in Joliet, Illinois, have filed complaints with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging a racist workplace environment and retaliation against an employee who spoke up, their lawyer said Wednesday. Workers filed the complaints with the EEOC this week and are hoping their claims can be evaluated as a class, according to attorney Tamara Holder, who said complaints from additional workers would be filed soon. At a news conference Wednesday, former Amazon employee Tori Davis said she raised concerns about Amazon’s handling of a racist deat...