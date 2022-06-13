Amber Heard doesn’t ‘blame’ jury for siding with Johnny Depp in defamation trial: ‘He’s a fantastic actor’

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, shown in London in October 2015, divorced after just 15 months of marriage. - Michael Melia/UPPA/TNS/TNS
Amber Heard believes that Johnny Depp’s lengthy and celebrated career earned him fans in the courtroom too. After a Fairfax, Virginia, jury ruled earlier this month that the “Aquaman” star defamed her ex-husband by writing in an op-ed that she was “a public figure representing domestic abuse,” Heard says in a new interview that she understands why they sided with him. “I don’t blame them,” Heard said in a preview of a “Today” show interview with Savannah Guthrie set to air Tuesday and Wednesday on the morning show and on “Dateline” Friday. “I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and p...