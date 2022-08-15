Amber Heard hires new attorneys for Johnny Depp trial appeal, replacing Elaine Bredehoft
Actress Amber Heard testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 5, 2022. - JIM LO SCALZO/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Amber Heard’s legal team is getting a shakeup. The actress hired attorneys David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown of the Ballard Spahr law firm to represent her as she appeals the ruling in Johnny Depp’s defamation case. They replace attorney Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, who represented Heard during the trial. Jurors sided with Depp in June at the end of the six-week trial in Virginia, awarding him more than $10 million after he sued his ex-wife Heard for defamation over an op-ed in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard didn’t name Depp in the piece, bu...