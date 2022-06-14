Amber Heard says she’ll stand by abuse allegations against Johnny Depp ‘to my dying day’

Amber Heard testifies during the $50 million Depp-Heard defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 26, 2022. - MICHAEL REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
Amber Heard isn’t backing down from her claims of abuse at the hands of ex-husband Johnny Depp, even after a Virginia jury sided with him and agreed she defamed him. “To my dying day, I will stand by every word of my testimony,” the “Aquaman” actress told Savannah Guthrie in a “Today” show interview that aired Tuesday. During the six-week trial, Heard, 36, alleged repeated physical and emotional abuse by Depp, including sexually assaulting her with a glass liquor bottle, slapping her and head-butting her. Depp, in return, accused her of being the aggressor including “demeaning name-calling” an...