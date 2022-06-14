Amber Heard says she’ll stand by abuse allegations against Johnny Depp ‘to my dying day’

Ashlock had originally faced additional more serious charges, including felony counts of conspiracy and civil disorder, although those were both dropped in exchange for his cooperation with other prosecutions.

As noted by NBC News' Ryan Reilly, federal prosecutors obtained text messages that Ashlock sent in the wake of the riots in which he glorified the violence that took place that day.

"F*ck all these p*ssy liar politicians," he wrote in one message. "Trump should have them all executed... America needs a civil war."

Prosecutors also say that Ashlock brought a handgun with him on his trip from the Kansas City area to Washington D.C.

Several members of the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, including Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, face charges of seditious conspiracy for their roles in the January 6th Capitol riots.