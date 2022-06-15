Amber Heard says she’s still in ‘Aquaman 2,’ rips report to the contrary
Actress Amber Heard departs the Fairfax County Courthouse on June 1, 2022, in Fairfax, Virginia. - Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS

Amber Heard insisted Tuesday that she’s still included in the second “Aquaman” movie and slammed a report that she’d been cut. “The rumor mill continues as it has from day one — inaccurate, insensitive and slightly insane,” a Heard rep told Variety. Legions of Johnny Depp fans have created petitions demanding Heard be removed from “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” She starred as Mera alongside Jason Momoa in the original “Aquaman” film in 2018. A tabloid report earlier Tuesday said Heard’s role had been recast. Such a decision would be expensive and time-intensive given that “Aquaman and the Los...