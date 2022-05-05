Amber Heard testifies that Johnny Depp hit her after Met Gala during defamation trial

Actress Amber Heard testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on Thursday, May 5, 2022. - JIM LO SCALZO/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
Amber Heard described multiple incidents in which ex-husband Johnny Depp allegedly turned physically violent toward her as she continued her testimony in their explosive defamation trial Thursday. The actress claimed that Depp struck her in the face after accusing her of flirting with a woman at the 2014 Met Gala in New York City. “We get back to the hotel room, and Johnny shoves me and kind of grabs me by the collarbone area. ... I think at that point, while we were still in the living room, I shoved him back, but I don’t really recall too many specifics,” Heard told the seven-member jury at ...