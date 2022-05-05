Amber Heard testifies that Johnny Depp hit her after Met Gala during defamation trial

Ahead of next week's critical vote, Collins has already signaled she will not support the more than 70 million women in this country considered to be of "reproductive age."

Why?

Catholic hospitals.

Senator Collins "says she has concerns about the Dems bill to codify Roe v Wade," reports Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman. "She said it doesn’t include 'conscience' provisions that would allow catholic [sic] hospitals to refuse to perform abortions."

In February Sen. Collins and Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) introduced legislation to do exactly what the Democratic bill would do: codify Roe v. Wade into law.

“I support the abortion rights established by Roe v. Wade and affirmed by Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Our legislation would enshrine these important protections into law without undercutting statutes that have been in place for decades and provide basic conscience protections that are relied upon by health care providers who have religious objections to performing abortions,” Collins said in a press release.

Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance, an NBC News/MSNBC legal analyst, expressed anger over the news.

Well God forbid we should put the rights of American women ahead of hospitals, who’d undoubtedly win in court if they litigated this issue given the trend in 1st amendment litigation over the last decade.

— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) May 5, 2022

The bill would require 60 votes to avoid a filibuster by Republicans. Currently, Democratic Senators Joe Manchin (WV), Kyrsten Sinema (AZ), and Bob Casey (PA) are also considered to be opposed to the legislation.