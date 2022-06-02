Amber Heard wants to appeal verdict in Johnny Depp case, her attorney says
Amber Heard wants to appeal the verdict after a jury sided with Johnny Depp in his defamation trial and has “some excellent grounds” to do so, her attorney said Thursday. Attorney Elaine Bredehoft contended on NBC’s “Today” show that “a number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed.” “(Depp’s attorneys) were able to suppress the medical records, which were very, very significant because they showed a pattern going all the way back to 2012 of Amber reporting this to her therapist, for example,” Bredehoft said Thursday. “We had significant amount of texts, includi...