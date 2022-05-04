'It changed my life': Amber Heard breaks down while discussing first time Johnny Depp allegedly hit her

On Wednesday, People Magazine reported that actress Amber Heard grew emotional while describing the first time that Johnny Depp allegedly hit her during the defamation trial against her, when she took the stand.

"The actress' attorney Elaine Bredehoft asked Heard to recall the first time Depp 'physically hit' her," reported Benjamin VanHoose. "Heard — who had already testified about their relationship being 'always intense' from the start — said she will 'never forget' the moment because 'it changed my life.' Heard, 36, said she and Depp were having a 'normal conversation' on the couch early in their relationship when she asked him about the tattoo on his arm that was 'hard to read.' When he explained it, she laughed, which set Depp off, said Heard."

"It was that simple," said Heard. "I just laughed because I thought he was joking. And he slapped me across the face. I laughed, because I didn't know what else to do. I thought, 'This must be a joke.' ... I didn't know what was going on. I just stared at him, kind of laughing still, thinking he was gonna start laughing too to tell me it was a joke. But he didn't."

She shortly after began to cry. "I knew it was wrong. And I knew that I had to leave him. And that's what broke my heart ... I wish I could sit here and say I stood up and I walked out of that house and I drew a line and I stood up for myself."

The lawsuit was filed by Depp in response to a column she wrote for The Washington Post about surviving intimate partner violence. Depp says that the allegations are "fictitious ... for the purpose of Hollywood shock value."

In the blockbuster trial, Heard's legal team has sought to paint Depp as having been discredited by his own controversial behavior rather than by any allegation by Heard, including a moment when he joked about assassinating former President Donald Trump in 2017.