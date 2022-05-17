Amber Heard’s testimony ends as actress says Johnny Depp is ‘lying’ in defamation trial

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace asked Taylor if he thought the toothpaste could be put back in the tube, at least by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who still has some sway in the party. If he had to tell the truth, Wallace said he probably agrees with Joe Biden on the issue.

"It doesn't matter, though, because he won't say it," Wallace said. "Mitch McConnell won't come close to delivering the condemnation of white supremacy that Joe Biden did today because what? Because they make up part of the Republican coalition? I mean, what is the explanation for why not?"

IN OTHER NEWS: Former Fox News reporter says it might be time to put people in jail for the network’s racism

"Look, the 'why not,' of course, is fear. They're afraid of alienating voters who now share these viewpoints, and it's ironic because they created this situation," Taylor explained. "I mean, as we've talked about before, Nicolle, we now see roughly half of the Republican electorate endorse these conspiracy theories. So, they have been mainstreamed. So now the Mitch McConnells and others of the world may think they are 'behind the scenes,' but they're now beholden to this mob that they created. That's very alarming."

He doesn't think the toothpaste can go back into the tube, noting that they had been discussing this fact for over a year, after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Wallace, who served in the George W. Bush White House, also left the Republican Party.

"The radicalization of millions of people towards these fringe viewpoints means that we are stuck with it," he said. "I mean, if I've learned one thing in the national security community — it is extremely difficult to deprogram people who have reached a radicalized viewpoint. It is extremely difficult to do."

Taylor recalled speaking to a specialist who told him "if you think the past ten years have been bad, you ain't seen nothing yet." The reason is that the overwhelming majority who are just coming to these radical viewpoints are new to it. The more they spend immersing themselves in it the more likely they are to commit violence themselves. The number of people who are in this movement has dramatically increased.

WATCH: Irate Santa Barbara woman goes viral after demanding Black man do some 'African American fishing'

"So, I hate to say it, but at this point if Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy go to bed and grow a conscience and actually start to crack down on members of the republican party over this, it's already going to be too late," he continued. "We are going to be living with domestic terrorism for several years to come because the narrative has already been seeded," Taylor concluded. "The troops, if you will, have already been radicalized on that side, and the threat is living with them."

In another segment, Wallace asked about the radicalization that's taking place on social media sites and the Fox networks. There's a question about tech companies and what is possible from their side about tracking stopping anyone organizing on their platforms. That's not the head of the snake, however. Leadership in the GOP controls what the party stands for, and according to Taylor they're just "making excuses for terrorism."

"Is that worth it?" he asked. "Is any job, Nicolle, in politics worth that? Is it worth a congressional salary to be defending not just Trump and the toxic discourse but to be defending terrorism? I just can't imagine that that's worth it. That's why I would hope these people stand up and show a little bit of moral courage in the face of this."

He explained that he's been a Republican his whole life and has wrestled with what it means to be in the Republican Party today. They are "mainstreaming not just conspiracy theories but violence," he explained. While he tried to save the party and oppose Trump from rising, and worked from within to protect "his reckless impulses."

"We thought we beat him in 2020, but we didn't," said Taylor. "Trumpism is alive and it's well and it's fueling this so what conservatives need to do is convince other conservatives to quit the Republican Party. I'm quitting the Republican Party. I'm done. this is it, and other people need to quit too. That's how we send the message is we show that tribe that the tribe is going to shrink and it's going to go away if they keep behaving this way."



See the discussion below or at this link.