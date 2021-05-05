'Trump dead-enders' scorched for launching 'never-ending grift' with new 'election integrity' project

Some of Donald Trump's allies are launching a nonprofit group aligned with the former president "focused on ending election fraud" -- and social media users called the initiative out as a grift.
The American Greatness Fund is purportedly intended to strengthen election safeguards after Trump lost what he still insists was a fraudulent vote -- although no evidence has been found to back those claims -- and the president's supporters are remaking the Republican Party around that falsehood.
The alliance's board members include former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and former New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, and was founded by former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.
Social media users said they could smell the project as a scam from a mile away.
The "American Greatness Fund's" Election Integrity Alliance board contains no experts in election integrity. https://t.co/RkO8RoYdks— Joe Uchill (@Joe Uchill)1620217312.0
@politico Are they raising money? (Likely) Or do they actually want to find “voter fraud”? (By the way-Black people… https://t.co/doTwxKUDEj— Jayme Ruimveld (@Jayme Ruimveld)1620217139.0
@politico So they’re forming a group to defeat....themselves??!! 😂😂 https://t.co/p3Qib8LyTV— Thomas (@Thomas)1620216151.0
@PeterMDavies80 @politico Well I mean, he can't sustain himself by conducting business from the oval office now, so… https://t.co/aG4YvQR99H— WeLiveinaCorporateDystopia (@WeLiveinaCorporateDystopia)1620217760.0
@politico Regardless of how many recounts, audits or failed court cases are completed the “dead-enders“ will never… https://t.co/Iz0GE3X0Xb— John Simmons (@John Simmons)1620217227.0
@politico So they want to fix what wasn't broken? Good luck to that.— David (@David)1620216659.0
@politico When you lose 60 cases in court, you would think that they would have learned something...— . (@.)1620217483.0
Wow a cornucopia of douchebaggery. Jenna Ellis Ken Paxton Peter Navarro Bernie Kerik Seb Gorka All led by Brad… https://t.co/b4ZDVm86Tv— Husky Wee Wee (@Husky Wee Wee)1620217528.0
@johnkruzel That board looks like a Trump circle jerk.— Make It Rain (@Make It Rain)1620218497.0