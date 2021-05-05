'Trump dead-enders' scorched for launching 'never-ending grift' with new 'election integrity' project

Some of Donald Trump's allies are launching a nonprofit group aligned with the former president "focused on ending election fraud" -- and social media users called the initiative out as a grift.

The American Greatness Fund is purportedly intended to strengthen election safeguards after Trump lost what he still insists was a fraudulent vote -- although no evidence has been found to back those claims -- and the president's supporters are remaking the Republican Party around that falsehood.

The alliance's board members include former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and former New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, and was founded by former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.

