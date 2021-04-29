Pelosi dunks on GOP representative for voting against restaurant revitalization

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is fed up with Republican legislators trying to take credit for policies they opposed.

"Unlike the Republicans, who vote against the bill, and then show up and take credit. 'Oh, I got -- I voted for restaurants.' No, you didn't vote for restaurants to have a grant," Pelosi reminded. "You didn't."

"And so, a number of [Republicans] are trying to take credit for something they did not vote for, and that -- that's not unusual. Vote no, take the dough. That's what Republicans do, but that doesn't help people," she explained.

Pelosi said "Exhibit A" was a tweet by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY). Stefanik voted against the Restaurant Revitalization Fund in the American Rescue Plan, but is urging businesses in her district to apply, which can provide up to $5 million per restaurant location.