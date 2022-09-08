American tourist in Rome fined $450 for beer and ice cream break on historic fountain steps
The church is called the Santa Maria dei Monte, while the fountain is called the Fontana dei Catecumeni. - Dennis Dolkens/Dreamstime/TNS

When in Rome, do not eat ice cream on the Fontana dei Catecumeni. A 55-year-old American visiting the Eternal City was hit with a $450 fine after enjoying ice cream and a beer on steps surrounding the 433-year-old fountain at 1 a.m. Saturday, the Guardian reports, citing local media. The perimeter of the fountain, sculpted by Battista Rusconi, had reportedly been taped-off to discourage loitering on the historic site, which is protected by recently enacted legislation addressing “hygiene, decorum, safety, and law enforcement.” That tape was said to have been removed from the popular site where...