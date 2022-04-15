Frank James
Brooklyn shooting suspect Frank James (Photo: Screen capture)

NEW YORK — As the NYPD and federal law enforcement scoured the city for the accused Brooklyn subway shooter on Wednesday, the burly suspect enjoyed some of Manhattan’s culinary delights. At 10:30 a.m., Frank James sat outside the trendy Chinatown restaurant Dimes, just staring into space, said a source who spied the suspect. A few hours later, James grabbed lunch at Katz’s Deli, a separate source confirmed to the Daily News. Around 1 p.m., the 62-year-old, apparently fed up with the food tour, called Crime Stoppers on himself at an East Village McDonald’s. An eagle-eyed worker spotted him and ...