MAGA activist mocked for saying Biden should be impeached over migrant surge: 'Let us know when they storm the Capitol'

A video shared by Fox News' Bill Melugin shows what he says to be the "largest group of migrants we've ever seen being held by Border Patrol under Anzalduas Bridge" in Mission, Texas.

"Looks like it could be up to 1,000 people. We can only get a look at the area with our drone. There's a popular Rio Grande crossing area nearby," he wrote.

Responding to the video, Tea Party veteran and die-hard supporter of Donald Trump, Amy Kremer, said President Joe Biden should be impeached for allowing the migrant surge to happen.

"Impeach Biden. This is a threat to our national security," she wrote in a retweet of the video.

But according to her critics on Twitter, she has her priorities backwards.










SmartNews