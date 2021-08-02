MAGA activist mocked for saying Biden should be impeached over migrant surge: 'Let us know when they storm the Capitol'

A video shared by Fox News' Bill Melugin shows what he says to be the "largest group of migrants we've ever seen being held by Border Patrol under Anzalduas Bridge" in Mission, Texas.

"Looks like it could be up to 1,000 people. We can only get a look at the area with our drone. There's a popular Rio Grande crossing area nearby," he wrote.

Responding to the video, Tea Party veteran and die-hard supporter of Donald Trump, Amy Kremer, said President Joe Biden should be impeached for allowing the migrant surge to happen.

"Impeach Biden. This is a threat to our national security," she wrote in a retweet of the video.

Girl please. These look like migrants standing pretty peacefully to me.



National security threat? Hope you at least said the same thing about the US citizens who stormed the Capitol in January, who were WAY more of a threat than this.

When they storm the Capitol then let me know.

Sorry, but it still doesn't measure up to the only violent insurrection in our lifetime. The GQP holds onto this as the only thing they have to rally the base, as they have no other real policies.

THIS IS THE THREAT TO OUR NATIONAL SECURITY: https://t.co/O7Wqa7pc6Z

They didn't forget, they just added..."Only if they're white."

I'm sorry. This reads that that they are bring held by the Border Patrol. How is this a threat if they are being held?



It helps to view border politics through non-racist eyes.

I'll trade migrants for domestic terrorists

Trump loyalist admits Trump lost the election and Biden won. https://t.co/DdF17lErL5

