WATCH: Violence erupts at anti-mask protest outside Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles

"At the dog park in Brooklyn with my fiancé and this white woman was threatening to call police and told us to 'stay in our hood' because she had our dog confused with another dog who had been barking loudly," Joseph wrote above the video on Twitter. "So, I started recording and she tried to slap the phone out my hand."

The video shows the woman giving Joseph the middle finger and swiping at his phone.

"Stay in our hood? You just told us to leave the dog park and stay in our hood?" Joseph asks the woman in the video.

"Oh my God, did you just say that to me?" the woman responds, appearing to sarcastically deny Joseph's allegation after he started filming.

Joseph then turned the camera to a white bystander who apparently witnessed the altercation.



"You were right here and watched this entire thing. Did she just not stand here and tell us to stay in our hood?" Joseph asked.

"She did," the witness responded.

After the woman was identified as Emma Sarley, Joseph tagged her employer, Bevy, a community events software platform, as well as CEO Derek Andersen.

"Hey (Derek Andersen) I see that (Bevy) is attempting to be better about race, equity, etc.," Joseph wrote on Twitter. "Thought you should see this (video). I'm hoping Black colleagues and peers don't have to face this sort of racism from Emma."



Andersen later wrote: "Spoke with (Frederick Joseph) about his and his fiancé's horrific experience from last night. So sorry to them for what has happened. No one should treat people the way we witnessed. This is extremely troubling. I will update you shortly."

"(Bevy) has zero tolerance for discriminatory behavior of any kind," Andersen added later. "Yesterday an employee engaged in behavior contrary to our values and has been terminated. We apologize deeply to all involved. I personally hope some type of resolution can happen between the two parties beyond this and will help if I can."

Joseph later posted a video reacting to the news that Sarley had been fired.



"While it's unfortunate that she had to lose her job, I do think this brings up an important conversation about accountability, especially in a country where black and brown people, marginalized people as a whole, have seen so little of it oftentimes," Joseph said in the video. "Having to bear the burden of racism, sexism, homophobia, etc. — I think that it's important for people to know that there are consequences for their actions. and I don't think it's up to victims to have to coddle people who are engaging in abuse."

"I hope Emma learns from this," he added. "I hope that other people learn from this who engage in abusive, racist and destructive behavior, because ultimately, whether Emma lost her job or not, it doesn't take away the trauma that my fiancee and I have. It doesn't take away the feeling of feeling like anything racist can happen anywhere, so I don't think people should be coddled, and I do think that consequences are important, so hopefully this is a learning lesson for everybody."



Watch the video of the incident below.