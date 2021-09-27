WATCH: Violence erupts at anti-mask protest outside Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles

An anti-mask protest outside Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffle in Anaheim, California, turned violent when security guards scuffled with protesters.

Video from the event shows a security guard dragging a protester to the ground while the protester repeatedly kicked at him.

According to CBS Los Angeles, officers were called to the scene after they received reports of a protester being pepper sprayed.

Ultimately, no one was arrested.

Anti-Mask Protest Outside Roscoe's House Of Chicken And Waffles Turns Violent www.youtube.com

The incident comes almost a week after a woman's video went viral showing her confronting an employee of the same restaurant after being asked to wear a mask.

"Under the 1964 Equal Rights Act, I demand equal access, and I will be calling the police," the woman says in the video.

