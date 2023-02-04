Woman ripped off immigrants by posing as government agent: feds

A Texas woman has been charged with impersonating a federal employee to defraud immigrants.

Ana Hernandez was charged with 10 counts of wire fraud and one count of impersonating an employee of the U.S. government after she allegedly posed as a Citizenship and Immigration Services worker to rip off at least 20 victims, reported Border Report.

Investigators say the 53-year-old El Paso woman asked her victims to provide her with documentation required to file and adjust their immigration status, and she defrauded them and possibly others out of more than $40,000.

She faces a maximum of 20 years in prison on each count of wire fraud and three years for the the impersonation count.