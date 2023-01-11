Cops find bloody hacksaw in mysterious case of missing art fraudster's wife: report

This week, a new break arose in the case of Ana Walshe, the Massachusetts mother of three who mysteriously went missing. Her husband, an art dealer under house arrest while awaiting trial for wire fraud, is suspected of killing her, bolstered by the fact that he bought $450 in cleaning supplies the day after his wife was last seen and looked up how to "dispose of 115 pound woman's body" on his computer. According to the new report, police have found a hacksaw and bloodstains at trash facility they think might be connected to Walshe's disappearance as well.
But speaking to CNN on Wednesday, civil rights attorney Areva Martin laid out the most challenging aspect of the case for prosecutors to surmount: they still don't actually have a body, and therefore hard proof she's dead at all.
"When you look at the collection of evidence so far, he's being held but purely for misleading police, but since then we've learned he bought cleaning materials, nearly 500 bucks worth the day after she disappeared, he was doing internet searches for how to dispose of a body and now this, they're clearly searching this disposal area here and they found some things that could be connected to the case," said anchor Jim Sciutto. "Do you see investigators moving in the direction here of charging him?"
"A lot of moving parts at this time, Jim," said Martin. "Obviously prosecutors can file murder charges even in the absence of a body, but it makes it very difficult to get a conviction in cases like that."
The trouble, she went on, is that, for all of the highly suspicious details of the case, the evidence remains merely circumstantial.
"The circumstantial evidence here looks bad for Mr. Walshe, but it doesn't establish, first of all, that there's even a dead body," said Martin. "The blood could suggest there was some kind of domestic violence, some kind of altercation that resulted in someone bleeding out, but it doesn't establish that Mrs. Walshe is actually dead. So I think that's the dilemma that the prosecutors have at this time. Do they wait and try to find her or find a body, because we know there's a statute of limitations with respect to a murder charge."
