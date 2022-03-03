Chinese banks scramble for 'workarounds' as Russia sanctions impinge

By Engen Tham and Julie Zhu (Reuters) - Top Chinese banks are rushing to ensure they can maintain business ties with Russian clients without running afoul of a barrage of Western sanctions, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Western nations are tightening an economic noose around Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, shutting its banks from the SWIFT global financial network and pushing global firms to dump billions in investment. While the Chinese banking regulator said this week the country would not join the West's sanctions on Russia, some of its banks have stopped issui...
Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal on Wednesday broke down the significance of a 221-page legal filing submitted by the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
"Lawyers for the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol said in a court filing Wednesday that former president Donald Trump and key allies engaged in potential crimes during their effort to overturn the election: conspiring to defraud the United States and obstructing an official congressional proceeding — the counting of electoral votes," The Washington Post reported. "The alleged criminal acts were raised by the committee in a California federal court filing challenging conservative lawyer John Eastman’s refusal to turn over thousands of emails the panel has requested related to his role in trying to persuade Vice President Mike Pence to reject electors from states won by Joe Biden."
Katyal offered his analysis during an interview by MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle.
"To me, this filing is not about John Eastman, he's not a serious player or lawyer," Katyal said. "It's a filing about Donald Trump."
"And it's serious because what you have here is a big deal. It's a formal legal brief by this congressional committee, the January 6 committee, saying that there is a good faith basis to believe that Donald Trump committed felonies and this lawyer, John Eastman, helped him do it," he noted. "To have that kind of accusation from a congressional committee about a president happens so rarely in American history."
Katyal said of the allegations, "this is as deadly serious as it gets, seditious conspiracy."
Republicans are 'frustrated by the constant distractions' from Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar: report
March 02, 2022
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-FL) is has grown frustrated by bad press created by the most extreme members of his own caucus, Axios reported Wednesday.
"Far-right Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AR) are untouchable inside the House Republican conference," Axios reported. "They've already been stripped of their committees. They have zero need or interest in leadership's endorsements or money. And their power actually comes from offending Republican leadership in Washington."
Both representatives attended the America First Political Action Committee's conference, which was organized by white nationalist Nick Fuentes.
"McCarthy can't do anything to punish her — even if he wanted to (which, we're told, he doesn't)," Axios reported. "Greene doesn't need money or connections to big-time donors that GOP leadership could offer her in exchange for good behavior. She's independently wealthy and a grassroots fundraising powerhouse, due purely to her intense appeal among committed Republican base donors."
A senior Republican aide said that Greene "is worse than Steve King (R-IA)," who was stripped of his committee assignments by Republicans and subsequently lost re-election.
"With King, there was a path to getting him out of the House, but Greene is a fundraising machine with a following, loving the spotlight," the aide explained. "The best [House] Republicans can hope for is that she runs for the Senate someday."
Axios reported, "A source familiar with McCarthy's thinking said he's 'frustrated by the constant distractions' from Greene and Gosar."
Amazon workers get go-ahead for a second union election in New York -organizer
March 02, 2022
By Jeffrey Dastin
(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc workers at a Staten Island sortation center have been given the greenlight to hold a vote on whether to unionize, according to a labor advocate, in what would be a second potential union election for the retailer in New York.
The Amazon Labor Union has been notified by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) that it had a sufficient showing of interest to hold a vote, said Christian Smalls, the group's leader and a former Amazon employee.
Smalls said at least 30% of about 1,500 people at the facility had signed cards delivered to the NLRB.
No Amazon worksite in the United States has voted in favor of unionizing during the company's 28-year history. As the second largest U.S. private employer, Amazon has long been a focus for labor advocates who hope that a single union victory will spark organizing efforts across the country.
Amazon said in a statement: "We look forward to having our employees’ voices heard. Our focus remains on working directly with our team to make Amazon a great place to work."
The company declined to answer a Reuters query as to whether it would dispute the cards' validity, which could delay or stop an election at the worksite, which is called LDJ5.
Smalls is also leading efforts to organize a bigger Amazon warehouse nearby, JFK8, whose workers will vote on whether to unionize starting March 25. Voting in a third contest - a rerun of last year's failed union organizing campaign at Amazon's warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama - is currently underway.
The series of elections "shows the power of workers when they come together," Smalls said in an interview.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, Calif.; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
CONTINUE READING Show less
