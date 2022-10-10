How China's Xi accumulated power, and why it matters in a third term

By Yew Lun Tian BEIJING (Reuters) - One of Xi Jinping's first moves after winning China's top job as general secretary of the Communist Party in 2012 was to reinstate regular "democratic life sessions" with fellow leaders in the 25-member Politburo, a staple of the Mao Zedong era. Restoring the practice, which entails self-criticism in front of the general secretary, marked a small but symbolic example of how Xi has departed from China's collective leadership of recent decades and accumulated power unseen since Mao's time. Xi, 69, is widely expected to break with precedent at the ruling Commun...