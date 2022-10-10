How China's Xi accumulated power, and why it matters in a third term

By Yew Lun Tian BEIJING (Reuters) - One of Xi Jinping's first moves after winning China's top job as general secretary of the Communist Party in 2012 was to reinstate regular "democratic life sessions" with fellow leaders in the 25-member Politburo, a staple of the Mao Zedong era. Restoring the practice, which entails self-criticism in front of the general secretary, marked a small but symbolic example of how Xi has departed from China's collective leadership of recent decades and accumulated power unseen since Mao's time. Xi, 69, is widely expected to break with precedent at the ruling Commun...
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin vows to fight deportation to Germany
October 10, 2022
Anna Sorokin, the young Russian-German woman who bilked wealthy New Yorkers while pretending to be an heiress herself, has said she would fight deportation to Germany after her recent release from prison.
The 31-year-old Sorokin, whose extraordinary story inspired a fictionalized series on Netflix and who has been a social-media phenomenon, was freed on bail late Friday and immediately placed under house arrest, with an ankle bracelet confining her to her modest Manhattan apartment.
She had spent the last year and a half in a detention center north of New York City operated by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, known as ICE, convicted of overstaying her tourist visa.
Sorokin was first arrested in 2017, then sentenced in 2019 to two years in a New York detention center on charges including grand larceny. No sooner had she served that sentence -- she was released early for good behavior -- than ICE agents detained her.
Since February she has faced a deportation order to Germany, but in a weekend interview in her Manhattan building with The New York Times, Sorokin said she was fighting to stay in the United States.
"Letting them deport me would have been like a sign of capitulation -- confirmation of this perception of me as this shallow person who only cares about obscene wealth, and that's just not the reality," she told the Times.
"I could have left," Sorokin added, "but I chose not to because I'm trying to fix what I've done wrong. I have so much history in New York and I felt like if I were in Europe, I'd be running from something."
Passing herself off in 2016 and 2017 as Anna Delvey -- a German heiress who claimed to have a fortune of $60 million -- Sorokin insinuated herself into the upper reaches of New York society, persuading members of the elite to invest in an exclusive arts club bearing her name.
She had a rare talent for spinning elaborate lies with a preternatural poise that made them seem believable.
Sorokin obtained tens of thousands of dollars in loans, free trips on a private jet and accommodation in some of New York's swankiest boutique hotels.
In all, prosecutors said, she swindled the unsuspecting out of $275,000.
The Russian-born Sorokin, who holds German citizenship, is the daughter of a truck driver and a shopkeeper who emigrated to Germany in 2007.
In her oversized designer glasses that were something of a trademark, she frequented the fashion worlds of London and Paris before moving to New York in 2013 for Fashion Week.
Her story eventually caught the attention of American producer Shonda Rhimes ("Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal"), who turned it into the Netflix miniseries "Inventing Anna," starring Julia Garner.
Weinstein sex assault trial to open in Los Angeles
October 10, 2022
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in Los Angeles on Monday, where he faces charges in the city whose main industry he dominated for decades.
The 70-year-old "Pulp Fiction" producer is already serving 23 years in jail in New York after being convicted there of a series of sex crimes.
He now faces 11 more charges including sexual battery by restraint, forcible rape and forcible oral copulation against women in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles hotels between 2004 and 2013, in a trial expected to last two months.
If convicted, Weinstein -- who has pleaded not guilty to all counts -- could be sentenced to 140 additional years behind bars.
Jury selection was set to begin Monday in a downtown Los Angeles court.
Widespread sexual abuse and harassment allegations against Weinstein exploded in October 2017, and his conviction in New York in 2020 was a landmark in the #MeToo movement.
In June, he lost a bid to have that sex crimes conviction overturned. He has also been separately charged by British prosecutors with the 1996 indecent assault of a woman in London.
In total, nearly 90 women, including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Salma Hayek, have accused Weinstein of harassment or assault.
He says that all his sexual encounters were consensual, and his lawyer told reporters that the Los Angeles accusations "stem from many years ago" and cannot "be substantiated or corroborated by any forensic evidence" or "credible witnesses."
The New York Film Festival this week will premiere "She Said," a film about the 2017 newspaper investigation into Weinstein that sparked the demise of his movie empire.
Before the allegations against him emerged, the producer and his brother Bob were Hollywood's ultimate power players.
They co-founded Miramax Films, a distribution company named after their mother Miriam and father Max, in 1979. It was sold to Disney in 1993.
Their hits included 1998's "Shakespeare in Love," for which Weinstein shared a best picture Oscar. Over the years, Weinstein's films received more than 300 Oscar nominations and 81 statuettes.
Parkland school shooter in US to learn his fate: death or life in prison
October 10, 2022
Nikolas Cruz, the man who shot and killed 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018, will learn his fate in the next few days, when a jury decides between life in prison and execution.
Cruz has pleaded guilty to the massacre, so all that remains after nearly three months of often disturbing testimony is for the jury to decide on his punishment.
It has been a gut-wrenching experience for relatives of those gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, a town north of Miami.
Lawyers defending Cruz, who is now 24, will present their final arguments on Tuesday. Jury deliberations begin the following day.
If the jury of seven men and five women does not vote unanimously for capital punishment, Cruz will be sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.
On February 14, 2018, the then 19-year-old Cruz walked into the school carrying a high-powered AR-15 rifle. He had been expelled from the school a year earlier for disciplinary reasons.
In a matter of nine minutes, he killed 14 students and three school employees, then fled by mixing in with people frantically escaping the gory scene.
Police arrested Cruz shortly thereafter as he walked along the street.
- Cold-blooded killer or troubled kid? -
The next few days in the Fort Lauderdale courtroom will show whether the prosecution, led by Michael Satz, or the defense, under Melisa McNeill, has laid out a more persuasive case.
McNeill, a public defender, centered her strategy on Cruz's traumatic childhood. She argued that he was born with fetal alcohol stress disorder because his mother, who was homeless, drank heavily while pregnant with him. She also used drugs.
"He was poisoned in the womb," McNeill told the court back in August. "His brain was irretrievably broken, through no fault of his own."
Cruz's birth mother gave him up in a brokered private adoption, McNeill said, but his adoptive mother also became an alcoholic, and he grew up in a broken home.
Cruz told the court that a family friend abused him sexually at age nine, and McNeill said his developmental and behavioral problems were never properly addressed.
Given the challenges he faced, she said, life in prison was a more appropriate punishment than execution.
Prosecutors, however, argued that Cruz knew exactly what he was doing when he walked into the school with a semi-automatic rifle and several ammunition clips.
Satz has said Cruz carried out a "cold, calculated, manipulative and deadly" act -- one he had announced in a video taped three days earlier.
Satz played a video of the shooting recorded by another student. Screams, cries and moans were punctuated by multiple shots as terrified students sought cover from bullets blasting through the classroom door.
Several anguished relatives of the victims fled the courtroom as the video was played, while others wept openly and hugged their loved ones.
Satz called former students who had witnessed the shooting to testify, and organized a trip for the jury to visit the school.
The prosecutor tried to discredit the idea that Cruz suffered from fetal alcohol syndrome. He elicited testimony from a neuropsychologist, Robert Denney, who accused Cruz of faking brain problems by intentionally doing poorly on psychological tests.
Denney argued that the very fact that Cruz acted with premeditation showed that he understands reality and can control his actions.
- Gun control -
The shooting stunned the nation and reignited debate on gun control, since Cruz had legally purchased the gun he used, despite his history of mental issues.
On March 24, 2018, nationwide marches inspired by school shooting survivors and parents of victims brought together 1.5 million people -- the largest public turnout ever in defense of stricter gun control laws in America.
But the Parkland shooting prompted no significant reform and gun sales have continued to rise.
There have been more mass shootings, including one in Uvalde, Texas, in May that left 19 young children and two adults dead at an elementary school.
After the latest shootings, Congress did pass legislation to increase funding for school security and mental health care.
