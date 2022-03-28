Analysts investigate possibility of North Korea missile test 'deception'

By Josh Smith SEOUL (Reuters) - Reports suggest North Korea's biggest missile test ever may not have been what it seemed, raising new questions over the secretive country's banned weapons programme. North Korea said it had test-fired its new Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Thursday, the first test of a missile that size since 2017. North Korean state media heralded the launch as an "unprecedented miracle", and South Korean and Japanese officials independently confirmed flight data that showed it flew higher and longer than any previous test. But new details - including ...
Donald Trump's base has split over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The former president has long praised Russia's president Vladimir Putin, and conservative media often parrots Kremlin talking points, but attendees at Trump's weekend rally in Georgia expressed ambivalence over how the U.S. should respond to the brutal invasion of a peaceful democracy, reported NBC News.
"It's not our business," said Trump supporter Peggy Bright, 57, who said she understand why Putin would want to push back against NATO expansion. "I'm not a Putin lover, but if it was here in America, I would expect our president to take care of our people, just like I would expect him to take care of their people. I understand what Putin is doing."
Trump has blamed President Joe Biden for the invasion, although he has finally pulled back from praising Putin, and his backers are torn over U.S. involvement.
"We kind of forced the hand of Russia to do it, so, I mean, we have no choice but to protect them now," said Trump backer Andrew Johnson, 33. "How are you going to pursue something and then leave them out to dry? They're human, too, regardless of whether they're American or not."
Alina Robert, a Trump supporter who was born in Latvia, told NBC News she believes the U.S. military must remove Putin from power.
“I love America, love our troops, but I think we need to send them there,” said Roberts, 22. “If we don’t really fight him — as an individual, if you know what I mean — it’s never going to end until he gets what he wants in its entirety.”
But others were conflicted over sending even military aid to Ukraine.
"We should sit back and let them see what they can do on their own," said Trump voter Chad Gailey. "That's our dollars, not theirs. That's too much — dropping tanks and guns and things like that. I'm not against helping them, but, at the same time, that's not our fight."
"Putin as a person, honestly, I think he is a strong president, much like Trump," Gailey added. "We can’t be sending billions of dollars when we need it here."
At least one Trump supporter expressed relief that he wasn't president anymore, even as she criticized Biden's handling of the situation.
"I’m glad he’s not president now," said Trump voter Brenda Watkins, 77, who did not attend the rally. "I’m terribly discouraged and disturbed about what’s going on in the world. I don’t think President Biden is handling it well, but I don’t know if I’d feel comfortable if President Trump were in there, either. I hate to say that."
Ted Cruz’s mentor believes senator ‘was the most influential figure in Congress’ involved in MAGA riot
March 28, 2022
The role that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) played in "leading the charge" to steal the 2020 election for Donald Trump now has become a focus of investigators for the U.S. House of Representatives' select committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
The Washington Post today reports that its examination of Cruz’s actions between Election Day and Jan. 6, 2021, "shows just how deeply he was involved, working directly with Trump to concoct a plan that came closer than widely realized to keeping him in power." The newspaper says that the House committee in particular is looking into whether Cruz was in contact with Trump lawyer John Eastman, a conservative attorney who has been Cruz's friend for decades and who wrote key legal memos aimed at denying Biden’s victory.
WaPo writes: "As Eastman outlined a scenario in which Vice President Mike Pence could deny certifying Biden’s election, Cruz crafted a complementary plan in the Senate. He proposed objecting to the results in six swing states and delaying accepting the electoral college results on Jan. 6 in favor of a 10-day 'audit' — thus potentially enabling GOP state legislatures to overturn the result. Ten other senators backed his proposal, which Cruz continued to advocate on the day rioters attacked the Capitol.
The committee’s interest in Cruz is important as investigators zero in on how closely Trump’s allies coordinated with members of Congress in the attempt to block or delay certifying Biden’s victory.
"The Jan. 6 committee’s investigators have recently focused on Eastman’s efforts to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to declare Trump the winner. Until now, however, there has been little public notice that Cruz and Eastman have known each other since they clerked together 27 years ago for then-U.S. Appeals Court Judge J. Michael Luttig.
Luttig told The Post that he believes that Cruz — who once said that Luttig was “like a father to me” — played a paramount role in the events leading to Jan. 6.
“Once Ted Cruz promised to object, January 6 was all but foreordained, because Cruz was the most influential figure in the Congress willing to force a vote on Trump’s claim that the election was stolen,” Luttig said in a statement to The Post. “He was also the most knowledgeable of the intricacies of both the Electoral Count Act and the Constitution, and the ways to exploit the two.”
Eastman, asked in an inquiry by a lawyer for the Jan. 6 committee whether he had “any communication with Senator Ted Cruz regarding efforts to change the outcome of the 2020 election,” declined to answer by invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
Are Senate Democrats doing enough to defend Ketanji Brown Jackson against GOP 'contempt?'
March 28, 2022
In some quarters of the liberal-left, it’s rapidly becoming conventional wisdom that the Senate Democrats insufficiently protected Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson from smears and lies told by the Senate Republicans during this week’s marathon confirmation hearings.
Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick is representative of this when she wrote Wednesday that, “beyond a handful of such moments, and notably [Senator Cory] Booker’s final speech, virtually everything Democrats did felt insufficient to the moment. More than that, it felt inexplicable.”
Booker aside, Lithwick said, the Democrats “stranded” Judge Jackson.
No offense to Lithwick, who’s been covering the judiciary and the US Supreme Court for years, but I’m skeptical of her cynicism. The quarter of the liberal-left I referred to above is preternaturally unhappy with things the Democrats do. It’s more pose than position.
What does a normal person think?
What does a normal Black woman think?
“I thought they did a great job at being the adults in the room and giving the hearings the professionalism they deserve, even as the GOP tried turning them into a circus while blaming the Democrats,” Michelle B. Young told me. “Projection is all the Republicans have.
“I was particularly impressed with how Jon Ossoff, Alex Padilla and Dick Durbin forcefully called out GOP lies and fishing expeditions.”
Michelle is a graduate student at the University of Cincinnati and, for the moment, a stay-at-home mom. I wanted to know what a normal person had to say about Judge Jackson’s hearings. I especially wanted to know how they looked from the point of view of a Black woman. I happened on Michelle’s enlightening Twitter feed and got in touch.
Lithwick, who is white, set aside Booker’s speech on a theme of patriotism and “Black joy” to focus on the Senate Democrats once again failing to live up to the liberal-left’s high expectations of them.
For Michelle B. Young, however, that speech was the centerpiece. (She didn’t overlook the GOP’s transgressions, however. See more below).
“The story was Cory Booker giving Judge Jackson exactly what she needed when she needed it. That’s the kind of support Black folks who are one of few to occupy elite social circles need and seldom get.”
Booker said nobody's going to steal “his joy” at seeing Judge Jackson make history as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. (Joe Manchin said this morning he would vote for her, which means she’s virtually guaranteed confirmation.) Booker said in his speech:
"Nobody's taking this away from me."
Let’s not steal anyone’s joy.
Save the rage for those truly responsible.
Bloomberg's Kelsey Butler called the hearings "three days of microaggressions." She said: "Alongside the justified grilling … are the unnecessary interruptions, unfounded accusations she embraced critical race theory and tirades about other judicial nominees."
How does that sound to you?
If only they were just microaggressions!
Yes, microaggressions were there. The constant interruptions. Not letting her complete her thoughts or sentences. Deliberately twisting her written words – she said, “Well senator, if you look two sentences down, you’ll see the answer to your question,” and I cheered! – and her spoken words. But it was so much more than microaggression.
It was aggressive aggression.
It was outright contempt.
There was nothing micro about it.
If this is how an Ivy League-pedigreed Black woman at the top of her field gets treated, imagine how hard it is for “normal” Black women!
Instead of asking me to imagine, please tell me.
Normal Black women are routinely assumed to be “affirmative action” picks. Unqualified, dumb, lazy. They project all kinds of inadequacies onto us. Truth is, we have to be twice as good to get half as much.
So that’s how “normal” Black women are treated.
Thing is, Judge Jackson is an extraordinary Black woman. Her resume is insane. Literally, everyone in the room is less qualified than she is.
Marsha “rat’s nest on her head” Blackburn is a former beauty queen and a home economics major (what is she even doing on the Judiciary Committee?). Yet she was patronizing, condescending and oozing with contempt she barely hid for this Black woman who’s making history.
And please don’t get me started on Lindsey “the kompromat must be good to make me heel-turn for Trump” Graham or Josh “I am an insurrectionist and the thought of kissing my wife makes me puke” Hawley or Ted “nobody likes me, not even my own daughter” Cruz.
This is a job interview and they’re treating Judge Jackson like a pedophile! They have nothing personal against her. They know she’s qualified, far more qualified than the last three nominees put together.
They also know they don’t have the votes in the Senate to stop her confirmation – or even a good reason to try stopping it. So smearing her is an exercise in punishment for being on the other team and for daring to occupy a space previously held exclusively by white men.
Can you linger on contempt? As best you can tell, why is there so much contempt? Spell it out, please, like I don’t know anything.
There have been 115 justices of the United States Supreme Court. One hundred and eighteen have been white men. That’s 94 percent.
There have been five women: Sandra Day O’Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Amy Coney Barrett. That’s since the 1980s. Three of the five are currently serving.
To say the United States Supreme Court has been a bastion for the good-ole white-boy network is to put it mildly.
White men are used to having exclusive control over our most powerful institutions. They do not want to give that up.
The Republicans are not even pretending they care about policies anymore. They didn’t adopt policy positions during the Trump era.
Their raison d’etre for being a political party is the politics of white grievance and the fear of demographic change. That’s it!
Every single issue they exploit is designed to uphold white supremacist patriarchy and to scare their base into thinking they are the only real true citizens and everybody else is out to get them.
“Build the wall” means “keep immigrants out.”
“Defund the police” means “Black anarchy!”
“Critical race theory” means “don’t hurt white people’s feels.”
Even their pet cause, abortion, is not about life or religion.
It’s about forcing white women to have more babies so white people stay a majority in this country. (See Jane Elliot’s excellent explanation).
What we are witnessing is a whitelash because America elected a Black man as president. A large section of white society never got over it. So they are doing everything they can to keep it from happening again!
That’s why they are engaging in outrageous voter suppression efforts. They value white patriarchy even more than they value democracy.
Even the so-called “good republicans” like Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger and Mitt Romney do not support voting rights. If you don’t support that, you are not pro-democracy, no matter how you cut it.
The GOP knows their regressive positions are deeply unpopular. That’s why they want to choose their voters rather than face voter rejection.
The voters they are going to choose are white, because the majority of white people have been voting Republican since the civil rights act passed in 1964. It’s about race and racism, and it has always been.
It sounds to me like someone here deserves contempt. Should Americans standing against democracy be held in contempt?
The people who do not support voting rights as well as people who accepted Vladimir Putin’s interference in the 2016 presidential election on account of being more invested in a global white supremacist rightwing authoritarian power structure than in having a multicultural democratic society here at home are the people who deserve contempt.
Not Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson!
Right-wing authoritarianism is a global threat. Not just Putin, but also Donald Trump and those who carried out the failed J6 coup. White people are scared of demographic change worldwide. That fear is driving a massive backlash in which white people choose whiteness over democracy. That creates a national security risk. Putin exploits it.
Is anti-racism patriotism?
“Patriotism” has been defined by the GOP. The Republicans always refer to themselves as “patriots.” They have successfully branded a specific kind of Americanness as “patriotic” – and it’s very white.
It’s country music and “support our troops” and church (evangelical Protestants) and the nuclear family and women being obedient and staying at home. In this world, if racial minorities and LGBTQ people exist at all, they exist to “know their place” – and that place is not in the hierarchy, at least not higher than any of them in the hierarchy.
Whereas people like me and Cory Booker and Judge Jackson (and even Hillary Clinton) do see real true patriotism as being inclusive and multicultural and accepting of the gay and trans communities.
The belief in anyone anywhere growing up and becoming a success is quintessentially American. It is the American dream! That’s the vision of a “more perfect union” that got Barack Obama elected twice! The whitelash and myopic patriotism – these elected Donald Trump.
These are competing visions of America.
I know which I’m rooting for.
