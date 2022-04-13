Ancient artform of Ukrainian Easter eggs preserves culture, history of a nation under attack. ‘It’s like writing a prayer or a message’
Artist Anna Chychula displays a collection of her Ukrainian pysanky eggs during a workshop at the Ukrainian National Museum on March 26, 2022, in Chicago. - John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO -- Maria Fedachtchin’s fingers trembled a bit as she etched the first intricate lines of beeswax along the smooth, unblemished shell of an egg cradled in her palm. She’s learning to design pysanky, the ornately decorated traditional Easter eggs of Ukraine, where the 60-year-old was born and lived until her 1991 immigration to Chicago. But her focus was rattled by news that Russian rockets had just struck her hometown of Lviv in western Ukraine, the area where her parents, sister and other loved ones still reside. “My hands are shaking right now,” she said, periodically glancing at her ...