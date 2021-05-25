Video shows car hitting Andrew Brown activist during protest in North Carolina
Twitter/screen grab

Activists in North Carolina say that a driver "ran over" a man who was protesting the death of Andrew Brown.

Video of the incident, which occurred on Monday in Elizabeth City, was shared by activists on Twitter.

"These folks ran over a protester in #ElizabethCity," the activist wrote.

The video shows a white car making impact with a man on a bicycle who appears to be blocking the street.

According to the social media accounts, the driver was allowed to leave the scene but was later taken into custody.

North Carolina officials recently said that Brown was shot to death because officers viewed his slowly moving vehicle as a deadly weapon.

Watch the video clips below.