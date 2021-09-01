Far-right GOP lawmaker demands Kevin McCarthy kick 'spies' Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger out of conference

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) has sent a letter to Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) demanding that the two Republicans serving on the Capitol riot select committee get kicked out of the conference.

In the letter, Biggs says that McCarthy cannot allow Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) to continue being part of the Republican conference on the grounds that they defied his instructions not to join what he called a "witch-hunt task force."

"Congresswoman Cheney and Congressman Kinzinger are two spies for the Democrats that we currently invite to the meetings, despite our inability to trust them," he said. "We cannot trust these Members to sit in our Republican Conference meetings while we plan our defense against the Democrats."

Biggs also denied that the deadly riots at the Capitol constituted an insurrection against the government, and he said discussions among Republicans "will likely revolve around our defense against the Democrats' perpetuation of the false narrative that January 6th was an insurrection."

Read the whole letter below.



