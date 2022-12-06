Andy Biggs: Congressional Black Caucus will 'burn the place down' to protect Hakeem Jeffries
Congressman Andy Biggs speaking with supporters of President of the United States Donald Trump at a "Keep America Great" rally. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) suggested that members of the Congressional Black Caucus would burn down Congress before allowing a Democrat to vote against incoming Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

During an interview on Tuesday, conservative host Charlie Kirk quizzed Biggs about Republicans fighting to be Speaker of the House.

Biggs sought to assure Kirk that opposing a speakership for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) would not result in a win for Democrats.

"Who is their leader?" Biggs told Kirk. "The Democrats just elected Hakeem Jeffries, a leftist, to be their leader."

"He got elected because the Congressional Black Caucus supports him," he added. "They are going to burn the place down if any Democrat were to walk over and say, I'm going to support Kevin McCarthy. That just will not happen!"

Biggs is one of five Republicans who say they will block McCarthy from becoming Speaker.

Watch the video clip below from Real America's Voice.

