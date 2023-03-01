'Alarm bell for democracy': Election denier appointed to Michigan House GOP campaign panel

A Michigan GOP lawmaker who attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and who denies the results of the 2020 election has been appointed an executive member of the Michigan House Republicans’ campaign committee, the Michigan Advance reported.

According to Protect Democracy's Matt Patton, the appointment of State Rep. Angela Rigas "should be a warning bell for Michigan voters who believe facts matter and that acknowledging clear winners and losers of elections is the bedrock of democracy itself."

Rigas has embraced her role as an election denialist, saying that she considers being called an “insurrectionist” and “terrorist” a “compliment."

in a statement, Rigas said that she is “excited to start my new role as Executive Board member of the House Republican Campaign Committee.”

Rigas has also promoted anti-vaccine rhetoric, and was involved in protests against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 health orders. She's also a member of the Michigan House Freedom Caucus.

“I’m honored to work with many other great Representatives around the state to make Michigan red in 2024 and ensure we gain a Republican majority and the People’s Chamber,” she added.

Read more at the Michigan Advance.

2020 Election SmartNews