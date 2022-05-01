Angelina Jolie makes surprise visit in Ukraine, meets children affected by the war
US actress Angelina Jolie poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Feb. 18, 2018. - Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, where she spent some time with children affected by the war, volunteers and refugees. Her visit was announced on Telegram by Lviv Regional State Administration Maksym Kozytskyy, The Associated Press reported. Jolie, 46, met and spoke with internally displaced Ukrainians — including children hurt in an attack in the eastern city of Kramatorsk earlier this month — who have found refuge in Lviv. “She visited children who suffered from a missile strike by the Russian military on the Kramatorsk train station,” K...