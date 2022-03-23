Anger swells at Taliban U-turn blocking higher education for girls

Young Afghan girls attend class at a primary school in Kabul. Oliver Weiken/dpa

A Taliban decision to block girls attending school after sixth grade on Wednesday - a U-turn from a decision to open secondary schools to girls - is drawing outrage domestically and internationally.

Despite a previous green light, the Taliban’s Education Ministry announced that all schools will remain closed for girls beyond grade six until further notice, the state-run news agency Bakhtar and the Taliban authorities reported on Wednesday.

The United Nations mission in Kabul criticized the de facto government for failing to meet an earlier pledge to reopen schools for all girls.

“The UN in Afghanistan deplores today’s reported announcement by the Taliban that they are further extending their indefinite ban on female students above the 6th grade being permitted to return school,” the UN said in a statement.

Expressing deep concerns, Amnesty International said the new order is another blow to girls’ rights under the Taliban’s rule.

“For seven months, girls in Afghanistan were effectively barred from returning to secondary school,” the rights group said. “The policies currently pursued by the Taliban are discriminatory, unjust and violate international law.”

Amnesty called on the international community to pressure the hardliners to ensure girls are allowed back to schools.

US diplomat Ian McCary said the decision contradicts Taliban assurances and statements.

Many Afghans expressed their frustration and disappointment about the Taliban breaking their promise on social media.

Some claimed that the Taliban are using the most vulnerable population of the country to get international recognition and legitimacy while others said it shows a fracture within the hardliners.

“Switching decisions overnight indicates deeper fractures within Taliban decision making ranks; some being overruled by others,” former Afghan government adviser Torek Farhadi said.

Schoolgirls who had been waiting impatiently for classes to resume since the Taliban’s return to power were disappointed when they turned up for classes on Wednesday. Many headed back home with tearful eyes.

Several students interviewed by local televisions burst into tears as they turned back home.

"When I heard the news yesterday it was very heart-warming. I swear I cried with joy, but today I'm very sad,” a schoolgirl told TOLOnews.

"I didn't sleep at night until 2 am to prepare myself,” another said. “When we heard the news all students started crying. We disappointed very much."

On Tuesday, Taliban Education Ministry spokesperson Aziz Ahmad Royan told dpa that schools will reopen for girls, but under specific conditions, such as: a separation of school facilities; use of the hijab face covering; and teaching by female instructors.

In traditional Afghan society, boys and girls were already attending separate classes and all female students and teachers must wear the hijab.

Following the Taliban takeover in August, hardliners have imposed more restrictions.

For example, girls and women have been deprived of their social life such as their right to education, work and freedom of movement. Those who protested have been suppressed.

The Taliban deprived women of work and education when they were ruling the country during the 90s.