Angering GOP-controlled Legislature, Kansas Gov. Kelly vetoes the most bills in 29 years
Laura Kelly addresses the crowd during her watch party at the Ramada Hotel Downtown Topeka on Nov. 8, 2022, in Topeka, Kansas. - Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images North America/TNS

TOPEKA, Kansas — When Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly was reelected in November, she told supporters that Kansans had voted to keep the state moving forward, embracing strong schools, economic growth and abortion rights. “We will not go backward,” Kelly said on election night. Nearly six months later, Kelly has vetoed 15 bills this year – the most of any Kansas governor in 29 years. The Republican-controlled Legislature reconvenes Wednesday and GOP leaders have promised to try to override many of them, as well as numerous other budget line-item vetoes. Even as Kelly won promising a “middle of the ...