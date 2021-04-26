WATCH: Anthony Hopkins pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman — 'Taken from us far too early'
Anthony Hopkins. (Instagram)

On Monday morning, in a belated Oscars acceptance speech filmed in the Welsh countryside, actor Anthony Hopkins paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer at 43 last year.

Hopkins' win for Best Actor caused controversy due to Boseman not receiving the award posthumously — a fact Hopkins seemed painfully aware of as he recorded his message.

"Good morning ... at 83 years of age, I did not expect to get this award. I really didn't," said Hopkins. "I'm very grateful to the Academy. Thank you. I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early. And again, thank you all very much. I really did not expect this, so I feel very privileged and honored, thank you."

