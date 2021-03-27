Rep. Andy Kim emotionally details his 5-year-old son's first experience with anti-Asian hate
Official portrait.

As America deals with a crisis of anti-Asian hate, one Democrat in Congress detailed how he is trying to raise his sons under such conditions.

Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ) posted an emotional thread on Twitter after his son asked why he was being called a "Chinese Boy."

Kim shared his thoughts as he prepared to have "the talk" with his five-year-old.

Here is the thread Kim posted to Twitter on Saturday: