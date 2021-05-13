Mugger gets cornered by Good Samaritans after violently attacking 77-year-old Asian woman in San Francisco
Screenshot via KPIX

Two witnesses chased down and cornered a suspect who assaulted an elderly Asian woman near San Francisco's Japantown this Tuesday, KPIX reports.

"An elderly Asian woman came up to me and made it clear that she had just been robbed by him, and a few other bystanders came by and let me know that the incident happened and she got thrown to the ground and robbed," said 23-year-old security guard Evan, who declined to give his full name. "I just followed him about three blocks down."

Another man who also heard screaming stepped up to help.

"I went and looked out the balcony and I saw a man beating on an elderly Asian woman and fortunately, as I was watching a construction worker ran over and knocked the man off of her, and the assailant grabbed her bag," said Michael, who did not want his last name to be published.

According to police, the victim is 77-years-old. The suspect has been identified by police as 28-year-old Luis Jorrin. He has been arrested for robbery, elder abuse, parole violation and committing a crime while out on bail, according to SFPD.

According to KPIX, court records show Jorrin has been arrested at least ten times in the last 5 years for robbery, attempted robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon. He has also violated parole in 2019 and 2020.

Watch KPIX's report on the story below: