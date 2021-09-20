Professor spat on Black woman and her 4-year-old daughter because 'he doesn't like Black people': prosecutors

A neuro kinesiology professor at National University of Health Sciences in Illinois has been charged with a felony hate crime after allegedly yelling racial slurs at a Black woman and spitting on her and her daughter, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Alberto Friedmann, 53, allegedly attacked the woman and her daughter in the parking lot a Jewel-Osco in Oak Park earlier this month. In addition to the hate crime charge, he's facing one count of felony aggravated assault with a motor vehicle for accelerating toward the woman and nearly hitting her with his car.

The incident unfolded when the woman and her daughter were sitting in their car and heard someone honking and yelling.

"The woman looked up and saw Friedmann in a Jaguar behind her, prosecutors said. He allegedly yelled a racial slur at her and told her to move her car. Then he got out of his car and approached the woman while continuing to shout racial slurs, according to a court document," the Sun-Times reports. "When the woman tried to open her door, Friedmann allegedly pushed the door closed and spit in her face. He told the woman he spit on her because he doesn't like Black people, prosecutors said. By this point, the woman's mother had left the store and heard Friedmann yelling slurs and saw him spit on her daughter, prosecutors said."

When the woman got out of her car and tried to take down Friedmann's license plate, that's when he allegedly accelerated his vehicle towards her, forcing her to step aside to avoid being hit. He then crashed into her car twice, according to prosecutors. Witnesses then intervened and he was taken into custody when police arrived.

SmartNews