Stabbing attack in NY's Hells Kitchen now being investigated as anti-LGBTQ hate crime
Police in New York's Hell's Kitchen are looking for suspects in a stabbing that is now being considered as a possible hate crime, The Villager reported.

Police say the 44-year-old victim was attacked after he confronted a group of young male suspects after one member hurled a homophobic slur at him.

One of the suspects punched the victim in the face before another suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the thigh. All the suspects then fled on foot.

The suspects were described as men between their late teens and early 20s.

