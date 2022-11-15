Anti-Mafia author Saviano on trial for calling Italy PM a 'bastard'

By Alvise Armellini ROME (Reuters) - Roberto Saviano, Italy's best-known anti-Mafia author and a leading human rights campaigner, is due to stand trial in Rome on Tuesday for calling Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a "bastard". If convicted of the libel charge Saviano, 43, could in theory face up to three years' imprisonment, but under Italy's legal system a fine of at least around 500 euros ($520) or a suspended sentence are more likely. "I'll defend the legitimacy of the critique of Power, even when it is harsh. I have always argued my criticism and I will also do so in court," the author said...