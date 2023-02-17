Man who targeted Jewish men in two LA synagogue shootings arrested

"Within the lawsuit, representatives for Dominion Voting Systems said that senior management at Fox News worried about angering the 2020 dead-ender who, to this day, believes that Donald Trump should be 'reinstated' as president," reported Zachary Petrizzo. "'Indeed, when Lindell made negative comments about Fox on Newsmax, Fox’s executives exchanged worried emails about alienating him and sent him a gift along with a handwritten note from Suzanne Scott,' the newly released court documents said. 'Fox had a strong motive to welcome him on air and avoid rebutting his baseless claims.' The documents further noted that Lindell was one of their largest sponsors at the time."

The Trump-loving pillow monger angrily rejected the allegation, however.

“Fake news. I never got anything. Fox News would not send that out,” said Lindell in conversation with the Beast. “That’s not true. I never got anything from Fox... that's 100 percent a lie. I never got some handwritten note, and I was never, ever welcomed on air at Fox. Since Fox News got sued on February 4th, 2021, Fox News has never ever, ever, ever let me on there again.”

Lindell has been one of the most prominent promoters of Trump's lies about the 2020 election, even going so far as to craft a strange "petition" to the Supreme Court demanding they reinstate him as president, and holding a "cyber symposium" in an attempt to uncover evidence of the fraud that supposedly rigged the 2020 election. No such evidence has ever been found.

Dominion, a company that runs election equipment in numerous states, has sued Fox for defamation over hosting baseless claims they rigged the election, not just from Lindell, but a host of other conspiracy theorists, including pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, who, according to the lawsuit, got some of her "fraud" evidence from a woman who claimed to have seen it through time travel. Dominion has also sued Lindell and MyPillow directly in a separate action.