Man who targeted Jewish men in two LA synagogue shootings arrested

A man was arrested Thursday in connection to two shootings of Jewish outside synagogues in Los Angeles. According to police, the suspect has a history anti-Semitism and the shootings are being investigated as a hate crime, CBS News reports.
Both men survived the shootings, which took place in the Pico Robertson area at two separate synagogues less than two blocks away from each other.
"We are incredibly grateful for law enforcement's diligence in apprehending the suspect," the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles said in a statement, CBS Los Angeles reported.
"I want to be very clear: Anti-Semitism and hate crimes have no place in our city or our country," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said. "Those who engage in either will be caught and held fully accountable."
