NYPD investigating 'horrific' anti-Semitic assault in Brooklyn — for second weekend in a row

On Monday, CNN reported that the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is looking into a series of anti-Semitic attacks in Brooklyn over the weekend — the second consecutive weekend where they have faced such a string of incidents.

"The Friday incident happened around 10:36 p.m. as a 22-year-old man was approached by someone asking for directions on Avenue L in Brooklyn, according to information provided by the NYPD. The victim answered, but as he walked away, he was punched in the face by the man, police said. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, they said," reported Laura Studley. "Just over 10 minutes later and less than a mile away from the first incident, police say a 14-year-old reported being approached by a man on Nostrand Avenue who 'yelled at him and asked him for his name,' according to police. The teen ran away 'in fear for his safety,' police said."

According to the Anti-Defamation League, both incidents are believed to involve the same perpetrator.

Last weekend, the NYPD was forced to investigate three similar incidents in Brooklyn — two assaults on Jewish men and a swastika painted on a school bus.

Gov. Kathy Hochul condemned the "horrific" acts on Sunday, vowing that the perpetrators will be "prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Similar attacks have been reported for weeks. In January, a woman was arrested for allegedly spitting on a young boy outside a Brooklyn synagogue and saying, "Hitler should have killed you all."