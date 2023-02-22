Right-wingers whipping up anti-trans hysteria into wave of violent threats

The right-wing anti-trans backlash has inspired a wave of violent threats against educators and health care providers.

Tim Nordin, the president of the Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Area School District, checked his email before a school board meeting last spring and found a message from someone with the alias "Kill All Marxist Teachers" threatening his family's life "for promoting the horrific, radical transgender agenda," reported Vice News.

“It’s very easy to imagine a mass shooting in the U.S. at any event at this point, so we had to take it very seriously,” said Nordin, who told his teenage son to go inside and lock the doors. “I didn’t want to be close to my family, just in case.”

The Eau Claire School District was going through an election year, and some of the candidates were running on an anti-LGBTQ platform, and Nordin was targeted for supporting LGBTQ students as he ran for re-election.

“People look at Eau Claire and think, ‘Look at the attacks that happened there, we don’t want that,’ so they are bending to this pressure,” Nordin said. “It makes me sad for those kids when these districts choose to go a way that marginalizes them further,” Nordin said. “It was hard but we stood for our kids and ultimately we’re not troubled by this.”

Right-wing influencers like Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh and Libs of TikTok founder Chaya Raichik have directed their followers to target hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to minors and educators who support LGBTQ students, and their rhetoric is growing more ominous and threatening.

“As far as I’m concerned, mutilating and castrating children should be legally considered a capital crime and it should earn the prescribed penalty for such crimes,” Walsh said. “But if we can’t have that, then prison will have to suffice.”

Charlie Kirk, the founder of the conservative Turning Points USA, suggested transgender men and women should be lynched during a segment of his program devoted to a trans swimmer who races for Penn State University’s women’s team.

“These people are sick… I blame the decline of American men,” Kirk said. “Someone should have just took care of it [sic] the way we used to take care of things in the 1950s or 60s.”

Nordin ultimately was re-elected and the anti-trans candidates all lost, but the experience left him shaken and worried for students in the school district.

“It drives me crazy to think about how these are children — and some of our most marginalized — who need support and welcome and safety from us,” Nordin said. “Why are we as adults attacking kids?”