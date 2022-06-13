Trans woman hospitalized after slur-spewing man 'pistol whipped' her: Philly cops

On Monday, WPVI reported that a transgender woman in Philadelphia has been hospitalized after what police say appears to be a hate-motivated attack.

"An early morning shooting and attack that injured three women in the Kensington section of Philadelphia is being investigated as a hate crime," said the report. "Police say the suspect shouted homophobic slurs at one of the victims, a transgender woman, before the attack."

"Action News has learned that the three women had been out when there was an altercation with a man inside a building. 'The man waited outside by the car for well over an hour for them to come outside,' said Philadelphia transgender advocate Deja Alvarez," the report continued. "Police say once the three women came outside, the suspect started saying homophobic slurs at the transgender woman and brutally attacked her. Alvarez says the victim was pistol-whipped."

According to the report, the victim is in stable condition, and no arrests have yet been made.

The attack comes as hate crimes rise around the country, and as Republicans attempt to restrict transgender rights, including denial of health care to children and the investigation of parents of trans children as alleged child abusers.



According to the Human Rights Campaign, at least 14 fatal attacks on transgender people have occurred this year so far, the majority being Black or Hispanic transgender women.