Anti-vaxx far right commentator who contracted COVID launches massive obscenity-laden tirade
A far right wing anti-vaxx, anti-mask commentator who threatened to shoot anyone who even tried to vaccinate him against the coronavirus only to say recently he had contracted COVID-19 is lashing out at those on the left he says mocked him. In an obscenity-laden tirade Josh Bernstein went as apoplectic as anyone can while battling the grave disease and the exhaustion he admits comes with it.

Last week Bernstein called his bout with COVID "brutal," and "unbearable," but on on Saturday Newsweek reported he contacted them to say his COVID test came back negative. Despite that, in his latest video he appears in what he called his COVID quarantine room appearing to talk about what having the disease "taught" him.

Bernstein claims in the clip below that "left wing ________" wished him "death," and claims that list includes Newsweek and Right Wing Watch. NCRM found no evidence those publications did so.

Back in April Bernstein promised a "lead injection" to anyone who tried to inject him with the vaccine.

“Resist the vaccine at all costs," Bernstein told his audience back in the spring. “Resist microchips, stop wearing facemasks, go outside. breathe in some fresh air, get some exercise, eat right, get your sleep, all that good stuff, enjoy your life. And let me worry about the government and everybody else trying to destroy your freedoms," he said. “I'm not getting an injection, I'm not getting microchip. And if anybody tries to do it to me or I'm sure, millions of Americans out there, guess what, they're going to get a lead injection instead."

In March of last year Bernstein falsely blamed Democrats and China for the coronavirus pandemic, forcing a USA Today fact-check debunking his claim.

NCRM won't publish the transcript of Bernstein's rant, given the extremely offensive obscenities he spews, and we urge caution to those who choose to listen.

