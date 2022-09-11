Antigua and Barbuda planning vote to become republic within 3 years

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Antigua and Barbuda plans to hold a referendum on becoming a republic within the next three years, the Caribbean nation’s prime minister told British media Saturday, a move that could see King Charles III removed as its head of state. "This is a matter that has to be taken to a referendum...within the next, probably, three years," Prime Minister Gaston Browne told ITV News shortly after a local ceremony confirmed Charles III as the country's King following Queen Elizabeth II's death. The tiny Caribbean island nation, which became independent from Britain in 1981, is one...